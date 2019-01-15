Boshers agreed to a minor-league contract with Cincinnati on Monday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Boshers spent the 2018 campaign at Triple-A, appearing in 48 games as a reliever. He last surfaced in the major leagues back in 2017 with the Twins, posting a 4.89 ERA with 28 punchouts over 35 innings. Boshers could have a shot at cracking the big-league roster if he performs well during spring training.

