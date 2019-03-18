Boshers was reassigned to minor-league camp Monday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Boshers posted a 3.68 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 8:2 K:BB in 7.1 innings this spring, but it wasn't enough to earn him a spot on the Reds' Opening Day roster. The southpaw will open the season back at Triple-A, where he spent all of the 2018 campaign.

