Anderson (0-2) took the loss Thursday as the Blue Jays fell 10-7 to the Yankees, coughing up seven runs on eight hits -- including an incredible five home runs -- and a walk over 2.2 innings of relief. He struck out four.

Entering the game after opener Julian Merryweather allowed two runs in the first inning, Anderson tossed a couple of clean frames before a disastrous fourth in which the Yankees posted their first five-homer inning in franchise history, en route to becoming the first team in MLB history to slug six or more homers in three straight games. Anderson's next outing is also scheduled to come against the Yankees back in Buffalo on Tuesday, but his 7.45 ERA and 1.72 WHIP through 29 innings this season don't inspire much confidence that he's ready for a rematch.