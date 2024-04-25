Anderson (0-1) took the loss Thursday against the Guardians, allowing five runs on three hits and three walks over 1.2 innings. He didn't record a strikeout.

After working his way out of trouble in the first inning, Anderson allowed a solo home run to Will Brennan in the second before Jose Ramirez launched a grand slam with two outs in the frame. The 36-year-old Anderson opened the year in Boston's bullpen, though he was thrust back into the rotation with injuries to Brayan Bello (lat), Nick Pivetta (elbow) and Garrett Whitlock (oblique). While Thursday's outing certainly wasn't encouraging, the Red Sox may need Anderson to make at least one more start until other starters are healthy. He's currently slated for a home matchup Wednesday against the Giants.