Anderson earned a save against Oakland on Thursday, allowing two hits and striking out five batters over three scoreless innings.

After Tanner Houck tossed six scoreless frames, Anderson completed the shutout with three scoreless innings of his own. He struck out five in the impressive outing and threw 28 of 39 pitches for strikes. The save was the third of the season for the righty reliever, all of which have been three frames in length. From a fantasy perspective, there's no reason for managers chasing saves to take a look at Anderson given his middle-relief role and consequent unpredictability of save opportunities.