Anderson is slated to start Thursday's game against the Guardians in Cleveland, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

With Brayan Bello (lat) joining Nick Pivetta (elbow), Garrett Whitlock (oblique) and Lucas Giolito (elbow) on the injured list Wednesday, Anderson will step into the injury-riddled Red Sox rotation for the first time all season. Anderson hasn't covered more than three innings in any of his six relief outings with Boston this season, but he has plenty of starting experience under his belt, having previously made 200 starts over his MLB career across stops with Arizona, Milwaukee, Toronto, Philadelphia, Cincinnati, Colorado and Tampa Bay. However, since he'll be pitching on three days' rest after tossing two innings out of the bullpen Sunday, Anderson may be operating under a workload restriction in his first start with Boston.