Anderson allowed two runs on four hits and a walk over three innings Sunday, striking out one batter and earning a save over the Angels.

For the second time this month, Anderson has secured a three-inning save in a blowout win. Those have also been his only two appearances so far this season. Anderson has produced a 3.00 ERA with a 4:1 K:BB through six innings. He should continue working in a long-relief role.