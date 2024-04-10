Anderson is under consideration to fill Nick Pivetta's (elbow) slot in the rotation, Julian McWilliams and Alex Speier of The Boston Globe report.

The Red Sox placed Pivetta on the 15-day injured list, and the club is hopeful he'll come off the IL when eligible. While he's unavailable, Boston will need a fill-in starter with the currently rostered Anderson and minor-league starter Cooper Criswell under consideration. Anderson has made a pair of long-relief appearances, while Criswell started for Triple-A Worcester on Sunday and would be available to start Saturday, the next time Boston needs a fifth starter.