Blue Jays' Chris Rowley: Set for another start Thursday
Rowley is listed as the probable starter for Thursday's game against the Rays.
The 27-year-old will get a chance to continue on with the Blue Jays after a strong performance against the Pirates in his major-league debut. His upcoming matchup is fairly enticing, as the Rays rank dead last in baseball in runs scored this month. However, until Rowley builds a larger body of work at the big-league level, he will make for a risky streamer. The right-hander allows a good amount of contact -- since returning to affiliated baseball following a 30-month stint in the U.S. Army, Rowley has totaled just 179 strikeouts in 235.1 innings -- and that could lead to some trouble against top-level hitters.
