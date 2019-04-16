Blue Jays' Daniel Hudson: Notches third hold
Hudson struck out one in two-thirds of an inning Monday to record his third hold of the season in a win over the Twins.
The veteran right-hander is settling into a set-up role for the Jays, posting an 8:2 K:BB over 7.1 innings, although Hudson's 6.14 ERA is less appealing. Now on his fourth team in four years, his mid-90s fastball keeps earning him chances, but Hudson's too prone to homer-fueled meltdowns to be a reliable fantasy asset.
