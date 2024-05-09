Share Video

Hudson earned the save Wednesday against Miami, striking out one over a perfect inning.

Hudson got the first chance at ninth-inning duties after Evan Phillips (hamstring) was placed on the 15-day IL on Sunday and was perfect for his second save of the campaign. Until Phillips returns, the closing job should be Hudson's to lose, though he could have a shorter leash considering he's blown two of his other three save chances this season.

