Hudson is the likely favorite for save opportunities after Dodgers closer Evan Phillips (hamstring) was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday.

Hudson has been working in a setup role in the early stages of the season, putting him in prime position to fill in at closer for the Dodgers. The right-hander has seven holds and a save with a 3.60 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 16:1 K:BB over 15 innings this year. Phillips' injury was diagnosed as a Grade 1 strain, per David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports, so a return after the 15-day minimum is possible.