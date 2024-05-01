Vogelbach will start at designated hitter and bat cleanup Wednesday against the Royals.
He's filling in for Justin Turner, who is getting a day off. The start is just the fifth of the season for Vogelbach, who is 2-for-18 at the dish so far for Toronto.
