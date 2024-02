Toronto signed Vogelbach to a Minors deal with an MLB camp invite Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Vogelbach would offer the Blue Jays a DH/PH option versus right handed pitchers according to Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca. That is how the Mets exclusively used him last season, as he never saw the field as a defender. The 31-year-old posted a .780 OPS versus RHP in 2023, while averaging .815 across his career.