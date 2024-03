Blue Jays manager John Schneider announced Sunday that Vogelbach will be added to the major-league roster, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The 31-year-old joined Toronto as a non-roster invitee in February and earned a roster spot by posting an .895 OPS during spring training. The Blue Jays have Vladimir Guerrero and Justin Turner locked in at first base and designated hitter, respectively, so Vogelbach will mainly serve as a power source off the bench.