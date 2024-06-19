The Blue Jays released Vogelbach on Tuesday.
He's now free to latch on with a new club after clearing waivers following his removal from the Blue Jays' 40-man roster. Vogelbach has slashed just .186/.278/.300 across 79 plate appearances this season.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Daniel Vogelbach: Designated for assignment•
-
Blue Jays' Daniel Vogelbach: Back on bench Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Daniel Vogelbach: Making third straight start•
-
Blue Jays' Daniel Vogelbach: Another two-hit day•
-
Blue Jays' Daniel Vogelbach: Scores thrice•
-
Blue Jays' Daniel Vogelbach: Getting rare start•