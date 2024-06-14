The Blue Jays designated Vogelbach for assignment Friday, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.
Vogelbach had been hitless over his last five games to drop his season line to just .186/.278/.300 across 79 plate appearances. The 31-year-old has an above-average 106 OPS+ for his career, but his lack of versatility will limit his appeal on the open market, assuming he clears waivers and becomes a free agent.
