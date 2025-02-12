The Pirates announced Wednesday that Vogelbach has been hired by the organization to serve as a special assistant to the hitting department, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Though Vogelbach hadn't made a formal retirement announcement since becoming a free agent last June after being released by the Blue Jays, his decision to accept a coaching position would seem to indicate that he's transitioning to his post-playing career. The 32-year-old first baseman/designated hitter appeared in 602 games over parts of nine seasons in the big leagues with the Mariners, Blue Jays, Brewers, Pirates and Mets, slashing .219/.340/.405 with 81 home runs and 246 RBI. He made his lone All-Star team in 2019 with Seattle.
