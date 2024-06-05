Vogelbach is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

He'll retreat to the bench after he served as the Blue Jays' designated hitter in each of the last four games while going 4-for-15 with a double and three RBI. Despite getting increased opportunities of late, Vogelbach still looks like he'll be out of the lineup more often than not while the Blue Jays have Justin Turner and Vladimir Guerrero share first base and the DH spot.