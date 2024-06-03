Vogelbach will start at designated hitter and bat cleanup in Monday's contest against the Orioles.

Vogelbach will be making his third straight start at DH after producing four hits and three RBI between Saturday and Sunday's games against the Pirates. Vogelbach has now started six of the last 11 games in the DH slot. It's the same number of starts over that span as Justin Turner, who has been the DH four times and played first base twice during the stretch.