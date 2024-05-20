Vogelbach went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two additional runs scored during Sunday's 5-2 win over the Rays.

Vogelbach would've needed his second-career triple to hit for the cycle Sunday, after notching a single, double and solo homer off Aaron Civale. The performance marked Vogelbach's 10th career game with at least three hits and his first since July 7, 2023. Sunday's homer was Vogelbach's first of the season and could be what he needs after opening 2024 4-for-37 (.108) at the plate.