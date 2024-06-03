Vogelbach went 2-for-4 with a two-RBI double during Sunday's 5-4 win over the Pirates.

Vogelbach generated his second consecutive multi-hit game Sunday and logged his first game of the season driving in more than one batter. Since starting the season 4-for-37 at the dish, Vogelbach is 9-for-20 (.450) with three doubles, a solo homer and five total RBI.