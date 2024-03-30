Vogelbach will start as the designated hitter and bat in the cleanup spot for Saturday's game against the Rays.
Vogelbach made his 2024 debut Friday when he pinch hit for Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the seventh inning. Vogelbach will make his first start of the season Saturday, replacing Justin Turner in the DH spot against Rays right-hander Zack Littell.
