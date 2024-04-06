Vogelbach will start as the designated hitter and bat fourth in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees.
It'll be Vogelbach's first start since March 30, as the left-handed batter will face off against Yankees right-hander Clarke Schmidt. Vogelbach is 1-for-5 with one walk and one strikeout to start the season.
