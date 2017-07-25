Barnes was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a right shoulder impingement, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

No word has come forth as to when the injury was sustained, but it may go to explain why he's been so bad since the All-Star break. It's unclear how long he'll stay on the shelf, but things should become clearer as he ramps up his activity again. Matt Dermody will replace him on the active roster.

