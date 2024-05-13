Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Jansen is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles due to back spasms, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The injury explains why Jansen is on the bench for a second straight game after he was held out of the lineup for Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Twins in what appeared to be a routine maintenance day. Jansen came off the bench and pinch hit for designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach in that contest, and Schneider said that he's hopeful Jansen will be available again Monday, if needed. Alejandro Kirk will pick up another start at catcher in Jansen's stead.