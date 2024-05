Jansen went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Royals.

He spoiled Seth Lugo's shutout bid in the seventh inning, but it was the only bright spot on the day for the Toronto offense. Jansen has three homers since making his season debut April 16, all solo shots, but they've all come in his last four starts. The 29-year-old catcher has gone 8-for-30 (.267) in 10 games, but six of those hits have gone for extra bases including three doubles.