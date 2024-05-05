site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Receiving breather Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Jansen is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.
Jansen will get a routine maintenance day in the series finale after drawing starts at catcher in each of the Blue Jays' previous three games. Alejandro Kirk will check in for him behind the dish.
