Blue Jays' Darrell Ceciliani: Rehab transferred to Buffalo
Ceciliani (shoulder) will head to Triple-A Buffalo to continue his rehab assignment, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Ceciliani was placed on the disabled list in mid-May after partially dislocating his shoulder while hitting a home run. During the last week, the outfielder has gone 7-for-18 at High-A Dunedin, and is set to continue his rehab against stiffer competition with Buffalo.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Darrell Ceciliani: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
Blue Jays' Darrell Ceciliani: Expected to need 2-3 weeks on disabled list•
-
Blue Jays' Darrell Ceciliani: Officially heading to DL•
-
Blue Jays' Darrell Ceciliani: Will require DL stint•
-
Blue Jays' Darrell Ceciliani: Exits with shoulder injury Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Darrell Ceciliani: Recalled by Jays•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 18
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...