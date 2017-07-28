Ceciliani (shoulder) will head to Triple-A Buffalo to continue his rehab assignment, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Ceciliani was placed on the disabled list in mid-May after partially dislocating his shoulder while hitting a home run. During the last week, the outfielder has gone 7-for-18 at High-A Dunedin, and is set to continue his rehab against stiffer competition with Buffalo.

