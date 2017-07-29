Ceciliani, currently with Triple-A Buffalo on a rehab assignment, left Friday's game in the third inning when his shoulder started to bother him, Amy Moritz of The Buffalo News reports.

Ceciliani is recovering from a partially dislocated shoulder, so this is already more worrisome than it normally would be. "He said he felt something not right with his shoulder," Bisons manager Bobby Meacham said. "I saw him swinging it around and around and [team athletic trainer Voon] Chong looked at him and said, yeah, we need to get him out. So he's going to go up to Toronto and they're going to have a doctor up there take a look at it."