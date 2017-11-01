Blue Jays' Darrell Ceciliani: Outrighted off 40-man
Ceciliani (shoulder) was outrighted off the Blue Jays' 40-man roster Wednesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Ceciliani appeared in just three games last season before picking up a shoulder injury that eventually required season-ending surgery. The 27-year-old has just 109 major-league plate appearances under his belt -- producing an unsightly .190/.250/.300 slash line during that stretch -- so he'll likely continue to serve as organizational outfield depth next season.
