Play

Ceciliani (shoulder) underwent surgery on his shoulder Thursday and is out for the season, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

Ceciliani was on rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo in late July when he re-injured his shoulder. The 27-year-old partially dislocated his shoulder in May on a home run swing, and hadh a very brief 2017 season, going 2-for-5 with a home run in three games with the Blue Jays.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast