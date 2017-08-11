Ceciliani (shoulder) underwent surgery on his shoulder Thursday and is out for the season, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

Ceciliani was on rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo in late July when he re-injured his shoulder. The 27-year-old partially dislocated his shoulder in May on a home run swing, and hadh a very brief 2017 season, going 2-for-5 with a home run in three games with the Blue Jays.