Varsho went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Rockies.

Varsho punctuated a five-run first inning against Colorado starter Dakota Hudson with a grand slam, his second homer in as many days after he went 13 games without a long ball to begin the season. The 27-year-old still has yet to attempt a stolen base in 2024. He will likely need to provide some speed in order to remain relevant in mixed rotisserie leagues now that he's lost catcher eligibility.