Varsho is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals.
Varsho won't face the left-handed Cole Ragans on Tuesday as the Blue Jays trot out a lineup of eight righties and Cavan Biggio. The outfielder is 1-for-14 (.071) across his last four games but will likely slide back into the Toronto lineup Wednesday when they face RHP Seth Lugo.
