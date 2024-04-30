Share Video

Link copied!

Varsho is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals.

Varsho won't face the left-handed Cole Ragans on Tuesday as the Blue Jays trot out a lineup of eight righties and Cavan Biggio. The outfielder is 1-for-14 (.071) across his last four games but will likely slide back into the Toronto lineup Wednesday when they face RHP Seth Lugo.

More News