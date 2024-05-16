Varsho went 0-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's loss to the Orioles.
Batting second once again, Varsho stole his fifth base of the season in the fifth inning but was left stranded at third base in an eventual 3-2 loss. The 27-year-old is struggling to produce consistent contact -- he's batting only .150 (6-for-40) in May -- but over half of Varsho's 27 hits on the season have gone for extra bases, as he has eight doubles and seven homers.
