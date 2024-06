Varsho was unavailable for Friday's game against the Pirates due to food poisoning, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Varsho's absence Friday shielded him from facing left-hander Bailey Falter, but the Blue Jays have now revealed they held the 27-year-old out due to illness rather than an unfavorable matchup. Davis Schneider moved from second base to left field Friday to cover for Varsho, and he may continue to do so if Varsho's condition doesn't improve Saturday.