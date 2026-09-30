Varsho underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left wrist Tuesday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Varsho has dealt with chronic inflammation in his wrist caused by cysts, and he opted to have those cysts removed Tuesday. The operation will prevent Varsho from being an option for the Astros during the postseason, but he should be fine in time for spring training. An impending free agent, Varsho slashed .221/.281/.355 with 12 home runs and 12 stolen bases over 140 games this season between the Blue Jays and Astros.