Varsho went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Phillies.

Varsho extended Houston's lead to 6-3 in the seventh inning with his 11th homer of the year, a 406-foot blast off lefty Brooks Raley. The outfielder also logged his first multi-hit game since Aug. 26 -- Varsho had gone just 3-for-28 (.107) in eight contests prior to Tuesday. Since joining the Astros at the trade deadline, Varsho is slashing .191/.256/.348 with four homers, 13 RBI, 10 runs scored and three steals across 31 games.