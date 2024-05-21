Varsho went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Monday's win over the White Sox.

The 27-year-old outfielder crushed a Erick Fedde changeup over the right-field fence in the second inning for his eighth long ball of the season. Varsho is batting just .182 (10-for-55) in May, but half his hits have gone for extra bases (three doubles, two homers) and he's stayed productive with two steals, nine runs and nine RBI in 14 games.