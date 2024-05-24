Varsho went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's rout of the Tigers.

His seventh-inning long ball off Jack Flaherty broke open what had been a 1-1 pitchers' duel, sending the Blue Jays on their way to an eventual 9-1 victory. Varsho has five multi-RBI performances in the last nine games, and on the season he leads Toronto in both homers (nine) and RBI (27) despite an unimpressive .213/.303/.458 slash line.