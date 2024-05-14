Varsho went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBI Monday against the Orioles.

Varsho's seventh-inning home run tied the game and opened the door for his 10th-inning RBI ground out that provided the winning run for the Blue Jays. Prior to Monday's blast, Varsho had not homered since April 22, hitting just .173 with four RBI over 52 at-bats during that 15 game stretch.