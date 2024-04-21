Varsho went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run, a double, a stolen base and an additional run scored in Saturday's 5-2 win against the Padres.

The 27-year-old started the scoring with a three-run shot to right field in the opening frame and collected two more knocks for his first three-hit game of the campaign. Varsho posted a .597 OPS in his first 17 contests of the season, but he's gone 6-for-15 with two doubles, three homers and two steals over his past four games.