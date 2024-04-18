Varsho went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and three RBI in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Yankees.

Varsho opened the scoring with a two-run shot off Marcus Stroman in the second inning before extending Toronto's lead to 3-1 with a second homer off left-hander Caleb Ferguson in the seventh. The 27-year-old Varsho has heated up after a slow start to the year, going 8-for-25 (.320) with four homers in his last eight games. Overall, he's slashing .218/.295/.473 through his first 61 plate appearances this season.