Varsho is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees.
With the Yankees sending left-hander Nestor Cortes to the mound Saturday, Varsho will retreat to the bench. Varsho returned to the starting lineup Thursday after sitting the three games prior due to a back injury, and he's gone 0-for-8 with five strikeouts over his last two starts. Kevin Kiermaier will start in center field Saturday and bat ninth.
