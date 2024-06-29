Varsho is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees.

With the Yankees sending left-hander Nestor Cortes to the mound Saturday, Varsho will retreat to the bench. Varsho returned to the starting lineup Thursday after sitting the three games prior due to a back injury, and he's gone 0-for-8 with five strikeouts over his last two starts. Kevin Kiermaier will start in center field Saturday and bat ninth.