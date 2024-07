Varsho was removed from Wednesday's game against the Giants due to a left knee contusion.

Varsho made an awkward dive/slide into first base while trying to avoid being tagged out in the second inning. He was able to take the field for the bottom half of the frame but was eventually replaced in left field by Davis Schneider during the third. Varsho's injury shouldn't cause him to miss an extended period of time, though it's possible the Jays give him a day off Thursday to recover.