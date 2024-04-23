Varsho went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Monday's win over the Royals.

The 27-year-old outfielder gave the Blue Jays some crucial insurance runs in the sixth inning by taking Brady Singer deep. Varsho has six homers on the season, and all of them have come in the last 10 games -- a stretch in which he's batting .355 (11-for-31) with three doubles, two steals, nine runs and 13 RBI.