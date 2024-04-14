Varsho is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

The lefty-hitting Varsho will be shielded from southpaw Kyle Freeland as the Blue Jays counter with a right-handed-heavy lineup for the series finale. Varsho had started in each of the last four games and provided the most important hit of Saturday's 5-3 win, with his two-out, first-inning grand slam holding up as the difference in the victory.