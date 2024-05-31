Varsho is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Pirates.
With Pittsburgh sending southpaw Bailey Falter to the mound, the lefty-hitting Varsho will retreat to the bench. Davis Schneider will move to left field and bat leadoff while Kevin Kiermaier and George Springer round out Toronto's outfield.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Slugs ninth homer•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Launches eighth homer•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Swipes fifth bag•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Homers, drives in two•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Receives night off•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Power surge continues Monday•