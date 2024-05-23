Schneider went 1-for-4 with a walk, two RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Wednesday's 9-2 win over the White Sox.

Schneider's two-run single sparked a seven-run rally for the Blue Jays in the second inning. The second baseman is up to three steals on the year, all of which have come since May 5. He's added .246/.345/.451 slash line with five home runs, 19 RBI, 20 runs scored and 10 doubles across 142 plate appearances. Schneider has hit leadoff in five straight games, with four of those games against a right-handed starting pitcher.