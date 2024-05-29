Schneider went 3-for-4 with two doubles, one walk, three RBI and one run in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the White Sox.

Schneider batted leadoff for the 10th time in 11 games and provided a spark atop the lineup as Toronto took home its second win in a row. Overall, Schneider has posted an .819 OPS in 13 starts as a leadoff man this season, and so long as he continues to excel in that capacity, he should stick as the Blue Jays' table setter even as George Springer is beginning to emerge from his season-long slumber.